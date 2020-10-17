Wasim Jaffer Uses Ravi Shastri Meme To Describe Bangalore-Punjab Contest, Fans In Splits

Punjab defeated Bangalore by 8 wickets on Thursday, October 15 in the 31st match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, they almost made a mess of their run chase as they hit their winning runs off the last ball, after requiring just 11 runs from three overs with nine wickets in hand. The win came as some much-need relief for the Punjab team management as their batting coach Wasim Jaffer recently took to Twitter to hilariously express his frame of mind after the match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab pip Bangalore by 8 wickets

Dream11 IPL 2020: Wasim Jaffer celebrates win by poking fun at Ravi Shastri

Former Indian cricketer and Punjab’s batting coach Wasim Jaffer recently used a Ravi Shastri meme to describe his side’s close win over Bangalore. On October 15, just moments after the match, he took to Twitter and shared a famous Ravi Shastri image from India’s 2018-19 tour to Australia, where the Indian head coach was caught using derogatory language on air.

Wasim Jaffer using Ravi Shastri meme after win

Several fans and followers of the Punjab franchise were seemingly left in splits after checking out Wasim Jaffer’s post-win reaction. With a hilarious use of the Ravi Shastri meme, fans took to the microblogging site and expressed their laughter in the comments section of Jaffer’s post.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Highlights from Bangalore vs Punjab

Prior to the match, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. On the back of his 39-ball 48 and Chris Morris’ unbeaten 8-ball 25, the Bangalore side posted a competitive 171-6 in their 20 overs. Punjab spinner Murugan Ashwin and pacer Mohammad Shami were the pick of the bowlers as they both scalped two wickets each.

Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal then formed a 78-run opening stand to set up an exciting run chase. After Agarwal’s (45 off 25 balls) departure, comeback veteran Chris Gayle formed a 93-run second-wicket partnership with his skipper. KL Rahul was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his unbeaten 61 off just 49 balls while Gayle scored 53 off 45 balls on his return. Despite Punjab’s win, they are still placed at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table.

#MumbaiIndians are back on top in the Points Table after Match 32 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/eRf9uQ2YRq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020

