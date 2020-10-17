Aakash Chopra Excludes Kohli's Bangalore, Dhoni's Chennai As Dream11 IPL 2020 Finalists

A rampaging Mumbai unit defeated Kolkata by eight wickets on Friday, October 16 in the 32nd match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Just moments after the one-sided contest, Indian cricket commentator Aakash Chopra made a bold claim on social media regarding the fate of the tournament. The ex-cricketer believes that teams like the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side and MS Dhoni’s Chennai will not be able to make it to this season’s final.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table after Mumbai’s thumping win over Kolkata

#MumbaiIndians are back on top in the Points Table after Match 32 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/eRf9uQ2YRq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020

Aakash Chopra calls for Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 final

After Mumbai’s commanding win over the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata side, Aakash Chopra took to Twitter and jokingly claimed that table-toppers Mumbai and Delhi (at No. 2) should be granted a place in the finals “already” for their dominating performances this season. Interestingly, he ignored Virat Kohli’s Bangalore side who are currently placed at No. 3 in the points table. Aakash Chopra also ignored MS Dhoni’s struggling Chennai unit, which is the only Dream11 IPL team to have reached the playoffs in every season.

Aakash Chopra calls for Mumbai vs Delhi final, excludes teams of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Rajasthan live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 3:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, October 17. For Bangalore vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Rajasthan live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Bangalore vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Rajasthan live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image source: Aakash Chopra Twitter and IPLT20.COM

