Anupam Kher Has Witty Reply To Virender Sehwag's Tweet From IPL Auctions Featuring Him

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has come up with a witty reply to one of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's tweet that featured him and by the look of it, it seems that the 'A Wednesday' artist has taken it in the right spirit but in a funny manner.

'Arre waah !!': Anupam Kher

It so happened that on Thursday i.e. on the day of the IPL 2021 Auctions, the ex-Indian vice-captain had taken to the micro-blogging site and written down a few names that made it big in the mini-auctions. They include the likes of South African all-rounder Chris Morris, tall New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, young Australian speedster Jhye Richardson, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith, etc.

After coming with the big names of this year's auctions, Viru had shared an image of the two-time National Award-winning actor. The image is a still from the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in which Principal Malhotra (Anupam Kher's screen name in the movie) is feeling excited during his telephonic conversation with Ms. Braganza (Archana Puran Singh).

When this came to Anupam Kher's notice he came forward and replied 'Arre Waah! Yeh toh jaani pehchani shakal lag rahi hai neechewali photos me' (Wow! I think I have seen this face somewhere in the below photographs.

The players that made it big at IPL 2021 Auctions

Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive player at an IPL auction after fetching a bid of a record INR 16.25 crores. The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in Kyle Jamieson for a whopping INR 15 crores. Jhye Richardson will be representing Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. He was bought for INR 14 crores.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has joined the RCB camp for the IPL 2021 season and he has been offered a sum of INR 14.25 crores. Krishnappa Gowtham was bought by the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2021 Auctions on Thursday for INR s 9.5 crores.

Last but not the least, uncapped Aussie quickie Riley Meredith has been signed by the 2014 finalists Punjab for INR 8 crores.

