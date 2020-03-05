Anushka Sharma Cannot Wait For The India-Australia Women's WC T20 Final; Laments SF Rain

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma came forward to hail the Indian women's team after they qualified for their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on Thursday. Their semi-final contest against England was washed out due to rain. However, since India had topped their group and England had lost their opening match against South Africa, the Indian eves advanced through to the summit clash. There were no reserve days for the semi-final matches.

READ: Dream final on International Women's Day: Harsha Bhogle hoping for a full house at the MCG

READ: Fans sympathize with South Africa after yet another case of 'so near yet so far'

'Cannot wait for the 8th of March': Anushka Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Anushka Sharma conceded that the rain played spoilsport when everyone wanted to witness a great match and see the Girls In Blue qualify for the finals. Sharma, who is married to India's men's team's skipper Virat Kohli, said that the Indian fans will take this with both hands and that the 'Rab Ne Bana De Jodi' actress cannot wait for the 8th of March when Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. will be locking horns against the four-time winners and defending champions Australia in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals ! But nonetheless , we will take this with both hands as well 😁 cannot wait for the 8th of March 🇮🇳🏏👧 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 5, 2020

Not only will the Indian eves look to create history on the occasion of Women's Day but will also be looking to give a perfect birthday gift for captain Harmanpreet Kaur who will be turning 31 on Sunday.

India Vs Australia at the MCG

Both India and Australia will lock horns in the final at the MCG. This is India's maiden appearance in a final of the Women's T20 World Cup. They have featured in two ODI World Cup finals in 2005 & 2017 respectively where they had to finish as the second-best on both occasions. However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would be aiming to go one step further and create history this time around.

Meanwhile, this is Australia's sixth final appearance and not only will the reigning champions be looking forward to retaining their title but will also be looking to lift the trophy for the fifth time. The Aussies had lost the tournament opener against India by 17 runs.

READ: Women's T20 World Cup set for Epic Final: India eves to face reigning champions Australia

READ: Heather Knight gutted as England's tournament ends without getting a chance to fight