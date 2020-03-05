Heather Knight Gutted As England's Tournament Ends Without Getting A Chance To Fight

English skipper Heather Knight was very disappointed after England were knocked out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 after their semi-final match against India was washed out due to rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. While India had won all their league matches, England had lost their very first one against South Africa and that proved to be the difference in the end. There were no reserve-days for the semi-finals and thus, the former champions were at the receiving end.

'Wouldn't wish it on anyone': Heather Knight

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the English skipper wrote that she is gutted as her team had to bow out of the tournament without even getting a chance to fight for a place in the final. Knight, who had led England to a Women's World Cup triumph in 2017 concluded by thanking everyone for all the support through the tournament.

Not to have the chance to fight for a place in the final is gutting. Wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Thanks for all the support through the tournament 🦁🦁🦁 — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) March 5, 2020

The turning point in England's campaign

England had lost their opening match against South Africa and even though they won their remaining three group games, that narrow loss against the Proteas sealed their fate and eventually halted their progress in the tournament.

This had happened on the third ball of the game's final over. Katherine Brunt came charging into bowl and during her run-up, Sune Luus, who was at the non-striker's end walked a long way out of her crease. This had come to the bowler's notice during her run-up after which she stopped and went near the stumps. Surprisingly, she did not dislodge the bails and instead gave a warning to the batter. However, her act of kindness backfired as Mignon du Preez who was the batter at the striker's ended up hitting the six and it sealed the match in the Proteas' favour with just 1 requiring off three balls. Preez completed the formalities as South Africa registered a six-wicket win.

Had Brunt ran out Luus then the scenario could have been completely different as South Africa would have felt the pressure of losing an extra wicket at a crucial juncture.

