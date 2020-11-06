Anushka Sharma Posts Picture With Virat Kohli On His 32nd Birthday, Fans React With Awe

Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday in a restrained celebration last night. The Bangalore skipper celebrated with his entire team in Abu Dhabi where his Bangalore team will play Hyderabad in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs on Friday. Also celebrating with him is his wife, Anushka Sharma, who has been spotted cheering on for the team in many of their games. The happy pair announced this August that they are expecting a child together in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma's Virat Kohli birthday post sends fans in a tizzy

Amidst all the wishes that poured in for Virat Kohli, one of the most anticipated posts was from his wife Anushka Sharma, who hadn't wished him on social media the entire day. When she did finally post, Sharma's post sent fans crazy. As of now, the post has received about 2.6 million likes and more than 18.9k comments, not just from fans but also fellow celebrities. The beaming pair can be seen hugging each other in the pictures, which were probably taken before Kohli's teammates smashed an entire cake on his face.

Here is how fans reacted to Anushka Sharma's post:

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Bangalore vs Hyderabad

Virat Kohli and his Bangalore team will have to brush off the levity of Thursday night and get back to business as they take on David Warner and his resurgent Hyderabad side. Bangalore, who have always been among the best team on paper, have barely ever lived up to that expectation. But it could all change this year. After a better season that has seen them finish in fourth place on the table, Bangalore will want to go all the way and win their first-ever IPL trophy on Tuesday.

Bangalore had a brilliant start to their season and were a sure shot into the playoffs at one point, but four back-to-back losses in the back end of the tournament might have hurt them greatly. Bangalore just managed to make the playoffs in the end, after fulfilling certain conditions in their last game, against Delhi. So far, they have won one and lost one of their encounters with the Hyderabad side.

Kohli and co. won their first game at the Dream11 IPL against Hyderabad by 10 runs, but lost their latest encounter against the side by 5 wickets.

If they manage to win on Friday, the side will have to play Shreyas Iyer and his Delhi team to make it to the final against Mumbai. Delhi were thoroughly thrashed by Mumbai on Thursday, losing by 57 runs. However, as they finished in the top 2, they will get another chance at making the finals.

Image credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram

