Gautam Gambhir Set To Take COVID-19 Test After Case At Home, Urges Fans To Stay Safe

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took to social media to reveal that he is self-isolating, as he awaits the result of his COVID-19 test.

Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed that Delhi is witnessing its third wave of COVID-19 cases, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took to social media to share an important update on his health. The national capital has been seeing a resurgence of coronavirus cases in recent days, with the daily tally for the region being the highest it has ever been since the start of the pandemic. After Gautam Gambhir posted the health update, many fans wished for the former cricketer’s safety online.

Gautam Gambhir COVID-19 test result awaited

Taking to Twitter, Gautam Gambhir revealed that someone at his home recently tested positive for coronavirus. Sharing an update, the politician wrote that he will be self-isolating till he receives his COVID-19 test result. In the message, Gautam Gambhir urged everyone to follow all guidelines and not take the coronavirus pandemic lightly, as he appealed to everyone to stay safe. After the batsman shared the news, many fans asked Gautam Gambhir to stay safe, as they prayed for his good health.

Delhi COVID-19 cases have been rising in recent times

After signs showed that the cases in Delhi were decreasing, they have once again been on the rise over the past few days. The region on Tuesday recorded over 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases, the first time it has done so since the start of the outbreak. Speaking to ANI, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal admitted that the rise in coronavirus cases can be classified as the third wave, with the leader revealing that the government will monitor the situation and take all necessary actions.

Gambhir house: How much is Gautam Gambhir net worth?

According to Kreedon, Gautam Gambhir’s net worth stands at around ₹147 crore. While the 39-year-old initially earned from his cricketing career and brand endorsements, the cricketer-turned-politician now earns a salary as a public servant as well. According to multiple reports, his income through cricket between 2017 and 2018 was ₹12.4 crore which includes IPL, international as well as domestic match fees.

Gambhir also serves as the brand ambassador for Pinnacle Industries' Pinnacle Specialty Vehicles. As a Member of Parliament, he gets a salary of ₹50,000 per month. Additionally, Gautam Gambhir also receives ₹45,000 per month as being the head of his constituency in Delhi. Media reports revealed last year that the cricketer stays with his wife and parents in Rajendra Nagar area of Central Delhi.

Disclaimer: The above Gautam Gambhir net worth and Gambhir house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: PTI

 

