Suryakumar Yadav Goes Past Virat Kohli Amongst Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Run Scorers

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020, having scored consistent runs for the franchise. The right-hander played a crucial role in helping Mumbai qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. On Thursday, Yadav was once again among runs against Delhi in Qualifier 1 as he scored a fine half-century to guide his side to a massive total.

Three Mumbai batsmen in top seven of Dream11 IPL 2020 highest run-scorers list

Yadav's knock laid the foundation for Mumbai's finishers to go bonkers at the end as they posted 200/5 on the board. The right-hander's 38-ball 51 against Delhi helped him go past Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli in the Dream11 IPL 2020 top-run scorers list. Yadav has now scored 461 runs in 14 innings at an average of 41.91 whereas Kohli is one run behind with 460 runs in as many innings.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 top-run scorers list is topped by Punjab skipper KL Rahul who has 670 runs to his name. Rahul is followed by David Warner (529), Shikhar Dhawan (525), Ishan Kishan (483), Quinton de Kock (483), Devdutt Padikkal (472), Yadav and Kohli. Notably, Yadav and Kohli were involved in a sledging incident during Match 48 of the tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Yadav played a magnificent 79-run-knock that left Virat Kohli & co. frustrated. With ten fours and three sixes, Suryakumar Yadav stayed till the very end to guide Mumbai to victory - making it look so easy. Suryakumar Yadav's red-hot form irked the Bangalore side but there was nothing that Bangalore could do as they watched on Yadav take the bowling apart. Kohli was visibly irked during the game.

It was one such incident that caught the eye of the fans and it occurred in the break between the 13th and the 14th over. A seemingly irked Kohli marched to Yadav and stood next to him, and looked like he was going to say something. However, Suryakumar Yadav instantly walked away towards his batting partner, leaving Virat Kohli more frustrated. The Kohli Suryakumar fight immediately went viral as fans hailed Yadav's blistering form and ice-cool composure in response to Kohli's attempt to sledge.

Meanwhile, despite being one of the most consistent Indian batsmen in the IPL, as well as, the domestic circuit, Yadav has not been provided with an opportunity to play for India. It looked like Yadav would finally be able to break into the India squad for Australia tour after having a stellar Dream11 IPL 2020 but he was once again overlooked by the selectors. However, after having an excellent Dream11 IPL, Yadav is now in contention to make it to the India squad for Australia tour if any of the players gets injured.

