Gautam Gambhir faced a lot of criticism as he was seen making an obscene gesture towards the fans in the stands during a match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The incident happened during the India vs Pakistan match which got washed away in Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

During the game, He was walking back towards the commentary box when a section of the crowd made some objectionable comment towards him.

Gautam Gambhir took a subtle dig at his critics

Gambhir later took to social media as he had a go at his critics. He said, "“A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes”. Not everything is as it seems. Any Indian would react how I did to the kind of slogans used against our nation. I love our players & I love my country."

“A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes”.



— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 4, 2023

Gautam Gambhir is brutally trolled for his obscene gesture

In the response, the 2011 World Cup winner made a very obscene gesture which was caught clearly by the camera. The former KKR batsman faced severe criticism on social media and later clarified that he made that gesture as some of the supporters were involved in anti-India chants.

As quoted by ANI Gambhir said, "What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave. There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can't hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction..."