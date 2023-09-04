IND Vs NEP: Rohit Sharma Sets Fielding As Virat Kohli Dances To Nepali Song - WATCH

India are currently locking horns against Nepal in their second Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday. The match is taking place at Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka. India's opening game of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out by rain and both teams were awarded a point each. This makes India's match against Nepal a do-or-die game. A draw would also work in India's favour if they want to make it to the Super 4 stage.

3 things you need to know

India are playing Nepal in their 2nd Asia Cup match on Monday

Batting first, Nepal set a target of 231 runs for India

The match is likely to be called off as rain interrupted the second innings

Also Read: India Vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Rohit sets the field and Kohli dances to Nepali song

During the Asia Cup clash between India and Nepal at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Virat Kohli, the batting maestro known for his love of dancing, showcased his dance moves once again. Kohli, renowned for his jovial nature, couldn't resist dancing to the lively Nepali music that played during the match, grooving to the popular Nepali song 'Kutu Ma Kutu.' This dance display occurred when India captain Rohit Sharma was setting the field.

In terms of cricket action, Kohli had a mixed day. Despite dropping an easy catch early in the match, giving Aasif Sheikh a reprieve, he later redeemed himself with a remarkable one-handed catch to dismiss Sheikh in the 30th over. Rain interrupted the Asia Cup match several times before it finally got halted after 2.1 overs of the second innings.

Also Read: WATCH | Gautam Gambhir Makes Obscene Gesture To Fans In SL Shouting 'Kohli, Kohli'

Nepal's positive intent breathes life into India's must win encounter

Nepal showed improved batting performance, particularly from wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh, who scored 58 off 97 balls with eight fours. India's erratic bowling and sloppy fielding contributed to missed chances and misfields early in the match. Dipendra Singh Airee (27) and Sompal Kami (48) also contributed to Nepal's total. Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3 wickets for India. Shubman Gill started the second innings with a bang but rain once again started falling in Pallekele resulting in another delay.

Image: Hotstar