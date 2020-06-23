Archer Reckons 'all Eyes' Will Be On Test Series Against WI, Says, "Teams Will Play Hard"

Just as England eye resumption of international cricket with the upcoming Test series against West Indies, speedster Jofra Archer reckons that the world will be watching the series closely. Archer opined that England and West Indies are laying 'down the platform' for other countries to follow and expects people who don't watch cricket also to 'tune in.' The test series is set to commence on July 8 with the first test scheduled to be played at the Ageas Bowl.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, the young gun said, “Obviously as the only cricket on, all eyes will be on it, and I expect that there will be a lot more television viewers than would have been the case had things been normal. I expect people who don’t usually watch cricket will tune in because it’s live sport, not pre-recorded. If they are like me they will have had their fill of re-runs."

Responding to West Indies pacer Kemar Roach's recent comment stating that there would be 'no friendship' on the field during the series, Archer affirmed that there will be 'rivalry.' “Let’s not get this out of proportion. There will be rivalry there but when Kemar said there will be ‘no friendships’ it sounds a lot worse than it actually is,” Archer wrote. He added that it's not that Roach is going to be rude to him but when the sides are on the field, they will play 'hard cricket.'

'Raise the Bat' series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The people named on the shirts have all been nominated by their local cricket clubs and include teachers, doctors, nurses, carers, social workers, and other vital professions.

Windies complete isolation period

Meanwhile, the West Indies team has completed its isolation period and is set resume with a practice match in Manchester. The visitors have been quarantined at the Old Trafford for three weeks before the first test. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The ECB while announcing the proposed schedule had stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

