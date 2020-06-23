Rohit Sharma Completes 13 Years Of International Cricket, MI Fans Recall His Best Knocks

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma completed 13 years in international cricket on Tuesday. The right-handed batsman is one of the most destructive players in modern-day cricket. Rohit Sharma, who broke into the Indian team more than a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents in cricket. Rohit Sharma has gone onto become a veteran in the limited-overs formats of the game and is slowly establishing himself in the Test circuit. The Mumbai lad is the only batsman in the world to score three double-centuries in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma completes 13 years in international cricket as fans pick their favourite knocks of the right-hander

Rohit Sharma made his debut against Ireland on June 23, 2007, in Belfast. This match was a part of the 2007 Future Cup competition which also involved South Africa. Rohit Sharma was supposed to bat at No. 7 in his debut match, however, India won the match by 9 wickets.

As Rohit Sharma completed 13 years in international cricket, his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to congratulate their captain. Mumbai Indians asked the fans to recall their favourite knock played by Rohit Sharma. As soon as Mumbai Indians posted the photo, the post started flooding with comments as fans picked their favourite knocks. Let's take a look at a few picks.

#OnThisDay in 2007 at Belfast, Hitman wore an India shirt for the very first time in international cricket 🏏



What is your favourite @ImRo45 knock? 🇮🇳#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/9N1UVNpI4P — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 23, 2020

Every knock is special 💙💙💙#13YearsOfHITMAN — AdityaThapa (@AdityaT66826385) June 23, 2020

All knocks are favourite chahe #RohitSharma 0 pe hi kyuna out ho fir bhi we love him a lot #13YearsOfHITMAN @ImRo45 — Yug🌹 (@Yug70463722) June 23, 2020

264 was Lanka! DHAAGA KHOL DIYA 😍😍😍 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) June 23, 2020

171* vs Australia — usman (@ottoman_95) June 23, 2020

133 at Sydney 😍 — Harsh 🇮🇳 (@HBJ3221) June 23, 2020

Mahela Jayawardene reveals reason behind Rohit Sharma's success as IPL captain

Rohit Sharma and his sharp leadership skills have won a lot of accolades in the past few years. The charismatic India opener is the most successful captain in the history of the cash-rich league as he has led his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians to four titles in just seven years. Now, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene has revealed Rohit Sharma's secret of success.

While speaking on Sony Ten's 'Pit Stop', Mahela Jayawardene said that Rohit Sharma might come across as an instinctive captain but all his decisions are weighed carefully after gathering a lot of information about opponents. Jayawardene added that even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, but that information is there.

The Mumbai Indians coach said that Rohit Sharma comes and asks questions. He also said that sometimes when he walks into the team room to do some analysing, he sees Rohit Sharma and the team analyst just looking through certain things. He further said that Rohit Sharma gets those little snippets from them, so he is prepared. Jayawardene reckoned that as long as one is prepared, proactive and instinctively making those calls, that's all that he can ask from Rohit Sharma, who is brilliant at it.

IMAGE COURTESY: MUMBAI INDIANS INSTAGRAM