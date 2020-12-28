Arjun Tendulkar Not Selected In Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai Side For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
India's domestic cricket season is all set to get underway from January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 scheduled to be played from January 10 with the finals set to take place on January 31. While several teams have already announced their list of probable players for the tournament, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday named the final 20-man squad for the tournament with some experienced names missing on the list.
Son of legendary cricket player Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar was among the list of players who failed to make the cut for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 squad. The 21-year-old picked up just four wickets from four matches and scored only seven runs. Recently, Arjun had travelled to UAE for the IPL 2020 as a net bowler for IPL champions Mumbai.
Cricket is Back !!!! Watch the first over bowled in Mumbai after lock down. @tushard_96 pic.twitter.com/GrSGwOOq4u— Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) December 21, 2020
The other big names who did not make the squad were those of Shreyas Iyer, who is out injured, and pacer Shardul Thakur, who is currently part of India's Test side in Australia. The team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the tournament. Yadav recently played a big role in helping Mumbai win the Dream11 IPL 2020 title.
Yadav is expected to carry his good form during the tournament. Aditya Tare, who is Suryakumar Yadav's teammate in the IPL was named as his deputy. As per Mumbai Cricket Association's release, the players will have to report at Wankhede Stadium on December 29. They will have to carry COVID-19 negative reports.
Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Sufiyan Shaikh
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will serve as a perfect platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills before the IPL 2021 season begins. The three-week tournament will be played across seven different venues under a biosecure environment, with 38 teams set to compete for the coveted trophy. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata and Indore will host the league matches of the competition. The knockout fixtures will be played at the newly built Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The 38 teams are divided into six groups. The five elite groups are labelled A, B, C, D and E while the sixth group is known as the Plate Group. While a detailed schedule for the tournament is yet to be released by the BCCI on their social media accounts, a report by ESPNCricinfo states that the knockouts will be played between January 27 and 31.
Image: T20 Mumbai / Twitter
