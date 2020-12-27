ICC Picks MS Dhoni Captain Of T20I Team Of The Decade; Rohit Sharma, Bumrah In XI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the T20I - ODI - Test teams of the Decade respectively, in which, the ICC chose former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to lead the T20 and ODI team as the captain cool has got India the T20I World Cup and the ODI World Cup during his illustrious career. The star-studded men's T20 International Team of the Decade features an array of hard hitters who would hit the ball out of the stadium.

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glen Maxwell, Keiron Pollard along with MS Dhoni as the captain and wicketkeeper, forms the batting line up of the team while Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga have managed to get their space for their exemplary bowling skills. While the team opens up with Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle, Finch will be one down followed by the run-machine Virat Kohli taking the fourth spot. De Villiers and Maxwell who are known for their hard-hitting skill will come after Kohli. The team features four Indian players, two Australians, two West Indians, and one South African, Sri Lankan and Afghanistan player each.

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐



A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

READ | Skipper Virat Kohli Lauds Stand-in Ajinkya Rahane For Incredible Ton On India-Aus Day 2

READ | India Vs Australia: Fans Delighted As Ajinkya Rahane Notches Up His 12th Test Century

ODI team of the Decade

In the ODI Team of the Decade, three players are from India - MS Dhoni (the captain), Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, while two are South African - David Warner and Mitchell Stark, two South African - AB De Villiers and Imran Tahir, Sri Lankan, New Zealander Bangladeshi and English player each i.e. Lasith Malinga, Trent Boult Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes respectively.

Test Team of the Decade

The test team, however, features only two Indians i.e. Virat Kohli and R Ashwin while it includes four English players namely Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and James Anderson along with two Australians - David Warner and Steve Smith, one New Zealander, Sri Lankan and South African player each which is Kane Williamson, Kumar Sangakara and Dale Steyn respectively.

Your ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade 🏏



A line-up that could probably bat for a week! 💥 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/Kds4fMUAEG — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

READ | Tim Paine Breaks Predecessor Adam Gilchrist's Record To Achieve THIS Feat In Test Cricket

READ | After 'Garry' & 'Gazza', Nathan Lyon Gets A Unique Nickname From Marnus Labuschagne

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.