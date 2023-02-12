Arsenal Fans Demand Match Against Brentford To Be Replayed Post Controversial Offside Call

Following a 1-1 draw at the Emirates, Arsenal has yet again dropped points at the top of the league. The Gunners played Brentford on Saturday and failed to gather all three points. Arsenal are still 6 points clear at the top.

Fans however are not pleased with what transpired at the Emirates and want the match to be replayed. Arsenal fans are seemingly not happy with the calls by referee and therefore want their club to appeal. They went to social media to make their opinion known.

Livid reactions by Arsenal Fans

One wrote: "Arsenal needs to appeal and request a replay. When the title is so close, Brentford players were offside twice!"

A second said: "Blatant offside for Brentford’s goal but yeah no surprise every decision goes against Arsenal."

A third added: "Dermot Gallagher says the Brentford goal was offside, the commentator said likewise. Arsenal robbed again."

A fourth commented: "Arsenal need to require an investigation on who was controlling the VAR decisions in this game. There were TWO clear and obvious offsides in the Brentford goal and they decided to ignore them BOTH."

A fifth fumed: "No pen at Newcastle, no pen at Everton, offside goal for Brentford. Call me crazy but the refs are actually against us".

Mikel Arteta was absolutely furious after the game and revealed the club will be writing to the Premier League, having taken issue with the two calls.

“I’ve looked back at the goal and it was offside," he said post-match.

"They haven’t explained why it wasn’t ruled out and we’ll be giving our views to the Premier League.

“You have to apply certain principles in defending set-pieces and you do that by sticking to the rules.

“But apparently they were not applied and if you suddenly change those rules you tell us before the game so you don’t defend with the line so high.

“We apply what the referee tells us every single week before the game - that if the blockers are offside then it will be ruled out.

“I also think their player was offside when he crossed the ball. I was hoping that the cameras and visuals would pick that up because it looks like there were two actions."

Arsenal have arguably the biggest game of the season on Wednesday when they welcome defending champions City to the Emirates.

A fifth fumed: "No pen at Newcastle, no pen at Everton, offside goal for Brentford. Call me crazy but the refs are actually against us".

Mikel Arteta was absolutely furious after the game and revealed the club will be writing to the Premier League, having taken issue with the two calls.

“I’ve looked back at the goal and it was offside," he said post-match.

"They haven’t explained why it wasn’t ruled out and we’ll be giving our views to the Premier League.

“You have to apply certain principles in defending set-pieces and you do that by sticking to the rules.

“But apparently they were not applied and if you suddenly change those rules you tell us before the game so you don’t defend with the line so high.

“We apply what the referee tells us every single week before the game - that if the blockers are offside then it will be ruled out.

“I also think their player was offside when he crossed the ball. I was hoping that the cameras and visuals would pick that up because it looks like there were two actions."

Arsenal have arguably the biggest game of the season on Wednesday when they welcome defending champions Manchester City to the Emirates.