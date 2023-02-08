Former Manchester City Captain Comes In Defense Of Pep Guardiola's Side Amid Rule Breach

Amid the charges issued on Manchester City regarding the financial rule breaches, the former captain of the EPL side, Vincent Kompany, has expressed his opinion on those who are pointing fingers at the club. Courtesy of 115 breaches, Pep Guordiola's side fears heavy point deduction on the league table or the worst case scenario can witness suspension from the league.

Vincent Kompany, who is hailed as a club legend at Etihad, has given his opinion on one of the aspects of the saga. "I look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit," Kompany said. "No doubt there's a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you've done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times," the Burnley manager added.

Kompany further said, "I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I'm very sceptical when people start pointing fingers. Do the best for yourself and let's try and improve all the time but I'm a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily."

Ahead of this, Manchester City have issued a statement welcoming the review of the matter by an independ commission. "The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

Vincent Kompany's Manchester City Career

Playing as a Centre-back Vincent Kompany had a long illustrious career with Manchester City. He made a total of 360 appearances for the club and won four Premier League titles during an 11-year spell at Etihad Stadium from 2008 until 2019. As for goals, in his time the Belgian scored some of the key goals at clutch situations from outside the box.

The charges against City relate to a period between 2009 and 2018 - during which the club won all six of its Premier League titles.

