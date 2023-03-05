Arsenal Score Added Time Screamer To Stay 5 Points Clear Of Manchester City; WATCH

Arsenal's fight to stay at the top of the Premier League continues. On Saturday night, the Gunners were challenged by an ardent Bournemouth and completed a successful comeback, which included an added-time screamer by substitute Reiss Nelson. The goal by Nelson gave Arsenal a 3-2 edge over the cherries.

A total of 5 goals were scored in Saturday's evening encounter at the Emirates stadium. Bournemouth took the early lead courtesy of a first-minute goal by Phillip Billing. At half-time, the score was 1-0 in favor of Bournemouth. In the first quarter of the second half, Bournemouth struck one more goal to put extreme pressure on the table toppers. With 30 minutes of regulation time left, Arsenal needed to get things going immediately, and the comeback of sorts started in the 62nd minute when Thomas Partey got one back. 8 minutes later, Arsenal closed the lead via a Reiss Nelson's pin-point cross to Ben White, who slotted in. The end-to-end game saw a match-winner in the final minutes, as the provider of the second goal, Nelson, took his chance from the edge of the box to give his side the lead. The goal meant Arsenal's 5 points lead at the top will remain intact. Manchester City are currently second in the EPL.

Watch the clutch strike by Reiss Nelson

An extraordinary moment! What a game! pic.twitter.com/bMrlrXZYXu — Barr. Victoria Nlemigbo (Alias Mama Arsenal) (@Krystafortune) March 4, 2023

Reaction on social media

The goal erupted enormous reaction on social media, and soon "what a game" phrase started to trend on Twitter. Exhillarated by the victory, Arsenal fans came out on huge number to present their reaction on the victory. Here are few of the reactions by fans.

What a game @Arsenal Happy 9th Birthday Henry. What a wonderful present a last minute winner for the gooners. 3-2 #coyg @SmiffyG10 pic.twitter.com/gbmIXbhPhg — Kelly Smith MBE OLY (@kelly_smith10) March 4, 2023

Fan base 🥰

What a game

Arsenal ❤️

Great Nelson pic.twitter.com/zqhwnpvakl — yussuf wako (@yuskaruz17) March 4, 2023