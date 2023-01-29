Team India scripted history on January 29 by defeating England by seven wickets to win the inaugural edition of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. After restricting England to just 68 runs, the Women in Blue chased down the target with six overs to spare. Following the U-19 team's outstanding victory, several netizens and members of India's cricketing fraternity took to social media to praise them.

Cricketing fraternity lauds India's U-19 women's team

Congratulations to the first ever champions of the Women's #U19T20WorldCup! 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hSE7Z6l4tW — ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2023

Fantastic display by Shafali and her team to lift the inaugural Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup! Many congratulations to the players and the support staff for a fabulous campaign. Ahead of the WPL, a huge shot in the arm for women's cricket in India. #U19T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2023

You’ve been a motivation for us .



You girls have bought laurels to the nation .



We are extremely proud of each and everyone whose been a part of the world contest .

🇮🇳🏆#U19T20WorldCup — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) January 29, 2023

U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph 🏆🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 29, 2023

Indian women’s cricket is on the up! First the announcement of the #WPL & now the #U19T20WorldCup win.



Congratulations to the entire women’s team on winning the inaugural U19 World Cup. 🇮🇳🏆🏏



This win will inspire a whole generation to take up sports. pic.twitter.com/TB3gtd3eoC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Women’s under 19 team for winning the World Cup .. it’s a great stepping stone for the girls to take their game to the higher level .@BCCIWomen .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 29, 2023

Historic win 🏆

Proud of our U19 team 💯

A great performance by Titas 👏

Congratulations to all the players. This victory will inspire millions 🇮🇳#U19T20WorldCup #Champions #WomensCricket #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cMyueKiZ77 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 29, 2023

The U19 Women’s World Cup has been a great advert for the game .. Can only imagine what it’s done for the growth of the game .. On the back of the Women’s IPL and with India winning it’s going to be huge .. Fantastic few weeks for the game .. 👍#India #Champions — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 29, 2023

Congratulations 🇮🇳 for winning #u19WomensT20WorldCup start of something special women cricket 😇😇👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 29, 2023

Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud🇮🇳 #JaiHind @bcciwomen @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Indian Girls for winning the Under 19 world cup. Dominating performance @BCCIWomen Enjoy the moment #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MpAe0CNK53 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2023

A no-contest in a final! Well done #IndiaUnder19. Now, wish the players the best in the bigger careers ahead. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 29, 2023

Brilliance with the ball helps India win U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Team India ripped apart the English batting line-up as they dismissed them for just 68 runs. Titas Sadhu was the pick among the bowlers as she ended with staggering figures of 2-6 from her four overs. Meanwhile, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra also picked up two wickets each. As for England's batting, they had a dismal show as only four of them scored in double digits. Ryana Macdonald Gay ended as the side's top-scorer with 19 runs and it took a sensational catch from Devi to dismiss her.

In reply, Team India chased down the target in just 14 overs. Soumya Tiwari were the pick amongst the batters as she scored an unbeaten 24 runs off 37 deliveries, an inning that included three fours. She was aided at the other end by Gongadi Trisha, who also scored 24 runs before being dismissed by Alexa Stonehouse. Both these batters together got India over the line.