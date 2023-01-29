Last Updated:

'Making The Nation Proud': Cricket World Reacts As India Win U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Team India scripted history on January 29 by defeating England by seven wickets to win the inaugural edition of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Team India scripted history on January 29 by defeating England by seven wickets to win the inaugural edition of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. After restricting England to just 68 runs, the Women in Blue chased down the target with six overs to spare. Following the U-19 team's outstanding victory, several netizens and members of India's cricketing fraternity took to social media to praise them.

Cricketing fraternity lauds India's U-19 women's team

 

Brilliance with the ball helps India win U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Team India ripped apart the English batting line-up as they dismissed them for just 68 runs. Titas Sadhu was the pick among the bowlers as she ended with staggering figures of 2-6 from her four overs. Meanwhile, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra also picked up two wickets each. As for England's batting, they had a dismal show as only four of them scored in double digits. Ryana Macdonald Gay ended as the side's top-scorer with 19 runs and it took a sensational catch from Devi to dismiss her.

In reply, Team India chased down the target in just 14 overs. Soumya Tiwari were the pick amongst the batters as she scored an unbeaten 24 runs off 37 deliveries, an inning that included three fours. She was aided at the other end by Gongadi Trisha, who also scored 24 runs before being dismissed by Alexa Stonehouse. Both these batters together got India over the line.

