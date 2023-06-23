Zaka Ashraf Forced To Take Back His Remark On Asia Cup After ACC Outburst

Why you're reading this: With the Asia Cup 2023 all set to be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 31 under the hybrid model, Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Zaka Ashraf has come down with a clarification on his stance on the Asia Cup 2023. Yesterday, a fre reports emerged of Ashraf rejecting the hybrid model of the Asia Cup 2023.

Zaka Ashraf is expected to become the next PCB chief

The ACC had accepted PCB's hybrid model to host the Asia Cup 2023

As per the hybrid model, four matches were to set to be held and Pakistan and the remaining tournament will be played in Sri Lanka

Zaka Ashraf makes a U-Turn over his hybrid model stance

Pakistan were the proposed host of the Asia Cup 2023, however, the Asian Cricket Council chairman and BCCI's honourary secretary Jay Shah while declaring the schedule of the Asia Cup in December 2022, didn't mention the name of the host in the schedule.

BCCI was not ready to send its team to Pakistan due to security issues, in reply to which the PCB threatened the Indian cricket board to boycott the Cricket World Cup 2023 which is all set to be held in India this year. However, many rounds of meetings were held between the ACC chief and the then PCB chairman Najam Sethi, and at last, the Asian Cricket Council accepted PCB's hybrid model to host the Asia Cup.

Under the hybrid model, four matches of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and the rest of the tournament will be played in Sri Lanka.

However, days after the announcement of the hybrid model, PCB's then-chairman Najam Sethi announced his resignation from the post and now former chairman Zaka Ashraf is once again expected to become the chairman. Though, there had been reports and videos on social media in which Ashraf during a press conference is seen rejecting the hybrid model. He said in the press conference,

In my personal opinion, this whole hybrid model is not beneficial for Pakistan, and I do not like it. Pakistan, being the host, should have negotiated better to ensure that the entire tournament is played in Pakistan. It is not in the best interest of our country for Sri Lanka to take a large number of games leaving Pakistan for only four matches.

Zaka Ashraf makes a forced u-turn

Though the would-be PCB chief later made a u-turn over his stance and said while giving a clarification on his statement on ESPNcricinfo,

But I see the decision has been made, so we will have to go with it. I will not stop the decision or have any intention of not complying with it. I will not say much about it other than honoring the commitment " But whatever decision we take going forward, it will be in the interest of the country.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played between August 31, 2023, to September 17, 2023. The tournament will be a semi-final of the Indian team's preparations for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023.