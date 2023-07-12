Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Finalized As Team India To Face Arch-rivals Pakistan At THIS Venue

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to return to its traditional 50-over format, serving as a crucial preparatory event for the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. While the ODI World Cup is scheduled to commence on October 5 in India, the Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 31 to September 17. Initially slated to be hosted in Pakistan, the venue for the continental tournament was changed to a joint hosting arrangement between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. This alteration was primarily due to India's refusal to play matches in Pakistan.

3 Things You Need To Know

India will host the ODI World Cup 2023 for the first time since their title-winning 2011 campaign

PCB earlier threatened to pull out of the World Cup if they were barred to host the Asia Cup

The marquee India vs Pakistan match in the ODI World Cup will be held on October 15

ALSO READ | ODI World Cup 2023: Why Does India Vs Australia Match Rank Higher Than India Vs Pakistan?

India set to face Pakistan in Sri Lanka as Asia Cup schedule gets finalised

Prior to locking horns on the grandest stage of international cricket, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash during the Asia Cup 2023. While the specific date and venue for their iconic encounter in the World Cup remain unknown, there has been significant speculation surrounding their match in the continental championship. Amid all the speculations, Arun Dhumal, the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), stated that the high-profile clash will indeed take place in Sri Lanka.

According to reports from PTI, the Indian team will exclusively play all their Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka and will not travel to Pakistan. This decision comes after a meeting between Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and Zaka Ashraf of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Dhumal further revealed that only four Asia Cup matches will be held in Pakistan, while the remainder of the tournament will be conducted in Sri Lanka. Here’s what Arun Dhumal told PTI.

Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final.

Dates and venues have been finalised for the Asia Cup 2023! The tournament will be held from 31st August to 17th September in a hybrid model - with 4 matches being held in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka! https://t.co/bvkfSSAp9w#AsiaCup #ACC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 15, 2023

ALSO READ | ICC Issues List Of 5 Key Matches At World Cup 2023; India Vs Pakistan Game Ranked No. 1

What will be the venue for India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023?

Dhumal slammed reports from Pakistani media that claimed the India ODI squad will travel to their neighboring country. “There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised,” Dhumal added.

Meanwhile, the India vs Pakistan matchup in the Asia Cup will reportedly be held in Sri Lankals Dambulla, much like the 2010 edition. On the other hand, Pakistan’s only home game will be against Nepal. The other three games to be held in the country will be Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.