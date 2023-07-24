Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes' Blunt One-word Response On England's Error Leaves Fans Infuriated

The 4th Ashes Test was a closely fought contest, and it was ultimately decided by the weather. England will be disappointed not to have been able to win the match and level the series, but they will be hoping to finish the series on a high at The Oval. England needed five more wickets to win the match and level the series at 2-2, but the rain ensured that the match was a stalemate. England had dominated the first three days of the match, bowling Australia out for 317 and then scoring 592 in their first innings.

3 things you need to know

Fans slammed Ben Stokes for his blunt reply to Michael Atherton after the 4th Ashes Test

Atherton asked Stokes if he had regrets about losing the first two Tests of the series

Stokes responded by saying a simple 'no' to Atherton's question, which fans didn't like

Ashes 2023: Fans criticise Ben Stokes for his one-word reply

England captain Ben Stokes faced criticism from fans and experts for his blunt response during a post-match interview after Australia retained the Ashes urn on Sunday. The final day of the fourth Test in Manchester was washed out due to rain, ending England's hopes of winning the series. Former England captain Michael Atherton asked Stokes if he had any regrets about the previous defeats, especially the series opener at Edgbaston. To this, the all-rounder curtly replied, "No."

Stokes later defended his response, saying that he was simply being honest. He said that he did not have any regrets about the way he had played, and that he was proud of the way his team had fought back in the series. Regardless of Stokes's explanation, his response to Atherton has left a sour taste in the mouths of many people.

Arrogant. Yeah good player on his day. Hasn't bowled nearly as much as he should. Kept picking Jimmy Anderson when everyone know his best days are behind him. Wood had to play the 2nd test but Stokes picked his mates — RichBaggies (@RichBaggies1969) July 23, 2023

Don’t question me even tho my decisions have been questionable. Great……. — Jonathan Hale (@Johnnyah1982) July 23, 2023

If Stokes holds that catch from Cummins we win that test. It’s fine margins. — Tom Wainwright (@WainwrightTM) July 23, 2023

Arrogance I’m afraid — Matt (@leafsMH) July 23, 2023

The rain ruined the final day of the fourth Test, leaving England needing five more wickets to tie the series at 2-2. As a result, the match ended in a draw and Australia retained the Ashes. The final Test of the series will be played at The Oval in London on July 27 to 31.

