'Got Out Of Jail...': Ponting Takes A Jibe At Australia As 4th Ashes Test Ends In A Draw

England and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series. The teams recently clashed in the 4th Test of their five-match contest, which ended in a draw because of heavy rainfall in Manchester for the past two days. Thanks to the weather disruption on Sunday, Australia managed to avoid a defeat in the match, which helped them retain the coveted Ashes urn. Even if England win the fifth Test, the series will be levelled at 2-2 and since Australia were the victor in the last contest, they will get to keep the Ashes.

Ricky Ponting believes there will be emptiness in Australia's dressing room

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes that despite retaining the Ashes series, there will be a sense of emptiness in the Australian changing room due to their poor performance in the Manchester Test match. Ponting expressed that Australia was fortunate to be saved by the rain during Day 5 of the Test, after being outplayed in Manchester following their defeat in the third Test at Leeds.

While Australia won the first two Test matches of the series, Ponting acknowledged that the team would feel they escaped a potential loss in Manchester. He emphasized the need for Australia to regroup and perform better, especially after their poor showing at Manchester, and aim to clinch a victory in the final Test at The Oval to reassert their dominance in the series.

"Australia will feel like they have got out of jail this game. If they retain the Ashes, there will be a hollow feeling in the changing room. They will be all about trying to be better next week than they were this week and winning the series at The Oval," Ponting said on Sky Sports.

Ashes 2023

The final Test match between Australia and England will take place at The Oval from July 27 to 31. Both teams will look to win the match in order to gain superiority over the other. Earlier, Australia won the first Ashes 2023 Test by 2 wickets and then emerged victorious in the second match by 43 runs. England were required to win the third Test in order to remain alive in the series. England won the third Test by 4 wickets.

