England Legend Takes 'lucky Escape' Jibe At Australia, Fuels War Of Words With Aussie Star

England and Australia are currently engaged in the highly anticipated Ashes 2023 series. In the recent fourth Test of the five-match contest, both teams faced off in an intense battle which ultimately resulted in a draw due to heavy rainfall in Manchester over the past two days. The weather disruption on Sunday proved advantageous for Australia, as it allowed them to avoid a potential defeat in the match, ensuring they retained the prestigious Ashes urn.

Vaughan terms 4th Test draw as 'luckiest escape' for Aussies

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has described the Australian cricket team's retention of the Ashes urn as fortunate, attributing their luck to the intervention of rain during the fourth Test in Manchester. The entire final day of the Test was washed out due to rain, resulting in a draw and ensuring that the Ashes would head back to Australia, irrespective of the outcome in the fifth Test at The Oval.

Vaughan highlighted Australia's dependency on the rain, asserting that they appeared timid and scared of the England side throughout the Test. He pointed out that the Australian team played for rain, knowing that it was their best chance to escape defeat against the dominant English side. Despite being in a vulnerable position, with England needing five wickets for victory and Australia requiring 61 runs to avoid an innings defeat, the rain saved them from a potential loss.

“Australia were timid, scared and petrified of this England team all week in Manchester and played for rain. Australia was rattled: I can’t remember saying that before. They will know that only rain saved them. It ranks as one of the luckiest escapes I can remember,” Michael Vaughan wrote for Telegraph.

Responding to Vaughan's comment, former Australia captain Aaron Finch sarcastically said that Pat Cummins and his team had control over the weather.

Apologies… Pat and the team had control over the weather 🥱🙄 https://t.co/7H6UlwRP0y — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) July 24, 2023

Ponting, Hussain on 4th Test result

Meanwhile, another former England captain, Nasser Hussain, said that Australia wouldn't have wanted to retain the Ashes series in the manner they did. Ricky Ponting also reiterated Hussain's comment saying there will be a hollow feeling inside the Australian dressing room because of the way they retained the Ashes.

"This is the worst possible way to end [England's chances of regaining the Ashes]. Two days of rain in July after everything we have seen in a terrific series. There has not been a dull session. It's disappointing for spectators, viewers and players. Australia wouldn't have wanted to retain the Ashes like this," Hussain told Sky Sports.

