Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes Clarifies His Stand On Controversial Bairstow Dismissal

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins and Co. extended their lead to 2-0 in the Ashes 2023 after defeating England in the second Test at the Lord's cricket ground. The World Test Champions are still unbeaten in the latest edition of ths Ashes. The contentious dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the second Ashes Test has sparked a debate across the cricketing circuit.

Alex Carey dismisses Bairstow in a controversial fashion

After thinking he had grounded his bat firmly behind the wicket on the last delivery of the 52nd over, Bairstow was taken by surprise. After reviewing the decision, third umpire Marais Erasmus determined that Bairstow had been stumped, bringing England's final score down to 193-6. The Lord's cricket ground audience booed Alex Carey for what he did. "Same old Aussies, always cheating," the audience sang in mockery of the Australian players, alluding to a ball-tampering incident that occurred in South Africa in 2018.

What did Ben Stokes say about the Bairstow incident?

I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that. For Australia, it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no

In these statements, Ben Stokes, the England captain, reflects on the controversial incident that took place during the ENG vs AUS match. Stokes acknowledges that the incident in question, which resulted in a dismissal, was indeed a valid decision according to the rules of the game. He does not dispute the fact that Jonny was out.

The English all-rounder then considers how he would have reacted if he were in a similar situation. He suggests that if the roles were reversed, he would have put more pressure on the umpires and questioned the legitimacy of the incident. He would have contemplated the broader concept of the "spirit of the game" and whether he would want to engage in such actions.

The essence of Stokes' argument is that the particular incident was the match-winning moment for the archrivals. He considers whether he would like to win a game in this manner. Finally, Stokes argues unequivocally that he would not want to win in a way that calls into doubt the spirit of the game.