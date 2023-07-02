The Ashes 2023: MCC Comes Up With A Clarification On Mitchell Starc's Controversial Catch

The controversial decision that ensued on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test, which saw Mitchell Starc's catch being overturned, is still a pressing matter as opinions abound on the subject. Aussie great Glenn McGrath called the decision as "ridiculous", whereas Ricky Ponting also expressed his displeasure on the call of the 3rd umpire. Meanwhile, the former governing body of cricket MCC has also shed light on the subject and come up with an apt explainer.

3 things you need to know

The Ashes 2023 2nd Test is at its business end

Australia have set up a target of 371 in front of the hosts

England will start Day 5 from 114/4

Chasing 371, England endured a disastrous start to their 2nd innings, losing 4 wickets before the score touched the 50-run mark. Following that, Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes calmed things down, courtesy of that England sailed to the stumps without losing any more wickets. However, the clouds of trouble hovered over Ben Duckett toward the end of the day as in the 29th over he top-edged a Cameron Green delivery. The ball went to the deep-fine leg region, where Mitchell Starc showcased his agility and seemingly grabbed the airborne to dismiss Duckett.

Well then...



What do we think of this one? 👀



pic.twitter.com/bPHQbw81dl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 1, 2023

The umpires wanted to make sure that the catch is legitimate thus the matter went upstairs, where 3rd umpire Marais Erasmus witnessed an angle which apparently exhibited that the Aussie quick wasn't in full control of the ball and a part of it was simultaneously touching the ground. Hence, the benefit of the doubt was given to the batsman and Duckett survived. The call by the umpire left the cricket world in splits as polarising reactions came about it.

MCC comes up with a clarification on Mitchell Starc's catch

Adding to the gamut of opinions is Marylebone Cricket Club. The grand old body of cricket has referenced a law of the game that tells why the dismissal of Ben Duckett was overturned. MCC tweeted out the law. Here's the post.

In relation to the below incident, Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has "complete control over the ball and his/her own movement."



pic.twitter.com/TEOE1WKJvu — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) July 1, 2023

"Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has 'complete control over the ball and his/her movement'.

"The ball cannot touch the ground before then. In this particular incident, Mitchell Starc was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement."

Ben Duckett has survived and completed the 50 run mark after that. On Day 5, the onus will be on him and Ben Stokes who is batting at 29, to take England past the target. What do you think will England create history at the Lord's?