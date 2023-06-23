Ashes 2023: ECB Names Cover For Spinning All-rounder Moeen Ali Ahead Of Lord's Test

Why you're reading this: Ahead of the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's, England has introduced a fresh face to their squad. Leicestershire leg-spinner, Rehan Ahmed, has been included in the England Men's Test squad as a cover for spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali. The 18-year-old Ahmed, who previously made his Test debut in the final Test against Pakistan in Karachi last winter, will join the rest of the squad in London this weekend.

Rehan Ahmed included in the Ashes squad

Rehan Ahmed has been named in the Ashes squad for the second match as a cover for Moeen Ali, who sustained an injury in the opening Test of the series. Rehan had a standout performance in his lone Test match against Pakistan in December, where his impressive second-innings figures of 5 for 48 played a crucial role in England's dominant 3-0 series win.

It will be interesting to see if Rehan gets a chance to play at the Lord's Test, which is slated to begin on June 28. England head coach Brendon McCullum said after the first Ashes Test that Moeen Ali will be selected for the second match if he is available. Meanwhile, if Moeen rules himself out, Rehan might get an opportunity to showcase his talent in the second Test. McCullum was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo,

"I'm pretty confident that we can get on top of Moeen's finger. That will give us an opportunity to select him in the next game and, if he's available, he will be selected. I thought Moeen did a great job."

Updated England squad for the 2nd Ashes Test

Ben Stokes (c) Rehan Ahmed Moeen Ali James Anderson Jonathan Bairstow (wk) Stuart Broad Harry Brook Zak Crawley Ben Duckett Dan Lawrence Ollie Pope Matthew Potts Ollie Robinson Joe Root Josh Tongue Chris Woakes Mark Wood

Image: AP