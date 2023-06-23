Ravichandran Ashwin Reviews First Ashes Test Match, Calls It Contest Between 'Fire & Ice'

Why you’re reading this: Australia won the first Test of the Ashes 2023 against England at Edgbaston this week as the team performed brilliantly thanks to the longevity of Usman Khawaja, who was the backbone of the Australian cricket team's batting line-up and Captain Pat Cummins who clutched the victory and won the Test by 2 wickets.

What did Ravichandran Ashwin say about the ENG vs AUS?

Famous Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently made a remark on his YouTube channel in which he discussed England's performance in the first Test match against Australia and the notable change in English pitches over the last few years. The 36-year-old Ashwin clarified why England's attempt at "Bazball," as he called it, failed.

“England were fire. Australia were ice. Australia neutralized England’s fire with their ice-cool attitude (in the Ashes Test opener).”

“Firstly, the origin of Bazball: Till a couple of years back, England had pitches full of life. The ball used to seam all over the place. Batters struggled, except for Joe Root." So, they decided. If we give pitches like this, it’s going to be tough. So, let’s give batting pitches and increase the tempo, score runs fast, and give bowlers more time. England did it successfully.”- R Ashwin stated

According to Ashwin, English grounds were renowned for their liveliness up until a few years ago, with the ball exhibiting significant seam movement. With the exception of Joe Root, batsmen struggled to adapt to the circumstances. England devised a plan to deal with the challenges that these pitches presented. They made the decision to design faster, batting-friendly pitches so that teams could score runs more quickly and bowlers would have more opportunities to have an impact. Ashwin agreed that England had been successful in using this tactic.

What did R Ashwin comment on Australia’s victory?

Ashwin went on to provide insights into Australia’s victory over England in the First of the Ashes, he highlighted the changing dynamics of the fourth-inning chases in England. Over the last two years, it has become easier to pursue targets in England, according to Ashwin.

He mentioned that Australia was competitive throughout the first Test due to the presence of batting-friendly pitch conditions at Edgbaston, UK. Ashwin pointed out the previous battles between India and England, where the 3 Lions chased down a target of 378 runs in 2022 on the same ground. Similar successful chases by India against Pakistan, Ireland, and South Africa were also cited by Ashwin, demonstrating the trend of feasible fourth-inning chases in England.

The Indian all-rounder emphasized the importance of the performances of the Australian Skipper, Pat Cummins, and the star, Nathan Lyon, in the First Test. Ashwin stated that Australia’s success has showcased the changing landscape of the fourth-inning chases at Edgbaston, notably those surpassing 250 runs, which were formerly regarded as exceedingly difficult. He stated that teams now have a greater possibility of effectively pursuing difficult targets in the fourth inning by stating that this shift has become possible.

In the first Test of the Ashes 2023, England decided to declare at 393-8 on Day 1, and after that, they set a target of 281 runs for Australia. Despite Australia's initial struggle at 227-8, their captain, Pat Cummins, played a vital role in leading an unbeaten fifty partnership with Nathan Lyon. This partnership secured a memorable two-wicket victory for Australia, and not to forget Usman Khawaja’s contribution in the first Test after the batter secured a century and kept Australia’s hopes high until the end.

The second Test of the Ashes series of ENG vs AUS is scheduled to begin at Lord's on June 28.