Ashes 2023: England announce playing XI for the second Test, star allrounder dropped

England have announced their starting XI ahead of the second Test which will take place at Lord's on 28th June. England fought hard in the First test but Aussie skipper Pat Cummins made sure the visitors stay on the right path claiming a two-wicket victory over the hosts. The onus will be on Ben Stokes and Co to inflict damage on the Aussie side.

3 things you need to know

Australia arrived at Edgbaston on the back of their WTC final victory against India

England too defeated Ireland in the one-off Test in order to prepare for the marquee series

A positive outcome in this series might help England to regain a few points in the ICC Test rankings

England announces starting XI for the second Test

Moeen Ali remains the only casualty as England decided not to undergo many changes in the 2nd Test. Josh Tongue will make his debut as England is planning to unleash a full frontal pace attack against the Aussie side. Tongu will be the fourth frontline pacer alongside Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson.

Read More: Mitchell Starc provides take on Ashes 2023 opener snub; 'Dropped the most in this squad'

England Starting XI

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonathan Bairstow (WK). Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

The likes of Anderson and Broad failed to live up to the expectations and the veteran bowling duo will aim for a fresh start on the seam-friendly Lord's surface.

📋 We can confirm our team for the second Ashes Test match at Lord's.



Congratulations, Josh Tongue 🤝 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 27, 2023

Stokes's decision of declaring early in the first innings proved to be fatal but the Test skipper is unlikely to stay away from implementing the 'Bazball' in the second test. Pat Cummins' all-round performance in the latter half of the game will provide a massive boost for the visitors.

Read more: 'Need to look at their team': Former England captain issues stern warning to Ben Stokes

England hasn't succeeded in the Ashes since 2015 and they won't seem to get a better chance than this occasion as home comfort might play a role in the remaining Test matches. The 2nd Test match of the Ashes is due to take place from tomorrow at Lord's cricket stadium, London.