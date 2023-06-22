Will Moeen Ali Be Dropped For 2nd Ashes Test? Brendon McCullum Gives Clear-cut Answer

Why you're reading this: England all-rounder Moeen Ali didn't have a good return to Test cricket as he was just able to make just 37 runs while picking up only three wickets in the first Ashes Test of 2023. Moeen had come out of his retirement in Test cricket to play in place of injured Jack Leach. The right-handed off-spinner also struggled with his finger during the whole match and it looked like he had sustained an injury. To add insult to injury, Moeen was penalised by ICC over the use of a drying agent on his injured finger.

3 things you need to know

Moeen Ali retired from Test cricket in September 2021

Moeen Ali returned to the English Test team after a gap of two years

Moeen Ali during this period didn't play any domestic or first-class match

What's the status of Moeen Ali's availability in the second Test match?

Moeen Ali who had come in place of injured left-arm spinner Jack Leach bowled a total of 33 overs in the first innings and dismissed the likes of Travis Head and Cameron Green. Despite the turn and bounce from Edgbaston's surface, Moeen was not able to deliver any magic with the ball and picked up only one wicket in the second innings.

READ MORE | 'In a way, he may have felt hurt': CSK CEO's big remark on Ravindra Jadeja-MS Dhoni rift

Moeen Ali was also seen struggling with his finger and it looked like he had sustained an injury. This also created a question mark on his availability for the second Ashes 2023 Test match which will begin from June 28, 2023.

England coach Brendon McCullum gave an answer to this question and assured his place in the second Test match. While addressing the press conference McCullum said,

READ MORE | Pat Cummins schools Ollie Robinson, hits back with 'anyone is a match-winner' remark

'He will be picked': Brendon McCullum

I am sure we can get hold of Moeen's finger. This will give us an opportunity to pick him in the next game and if he is available, he will be picked. I thought Moeen did a great job. He threw a certain 'Jaffa' in the game and that was his role, trying to make a breakthrough when given the opportunity.

Returning to the highlights of Day 5 of the first Ashes 2023 Test match, the Aussies needed 174 runs to win on the rain-affected fifth day. The team suffered a batting collapse after the departure of top batsmen like Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Travis Head, and Alex Carey. The team was eight down at 227 and still needed 54 runs to win the match.

Skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon then took it upon themselves to rescue Australia. The hosts were in the driver's seat at that moment as they just needed to dismiss two Aussie players to win the match. However, Cummins didn't let this happen and added an unbeaten 55 runs for the ninth wicket along with Nathan Lyon and snatched the win out from England's clutches.