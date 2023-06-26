'Need To Look At Their Team': Former England Captain Issues Stern Warning To Ben Stokes

Why you're reading this: England and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the five-match Ashes series. Australia won the first Test match at Edgbaston by 2 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the contest. England will now have to make a strong comeback in the second Test at Lord's in order to level the series 1-1. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has provided a strong advice to the home side ahead of the second Test.

3 things you need to know

Australia defeated England in the first Ashes Test by 2 wickets

Usman Khawaja won the player of the match for his century

The second Ashes Test will begin on June 28 at Lord's Cricket Ground

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad Hits Back At Ponting For His Snide Comment On Ollie Robinson

Nasser Hussain's advice for Ben Stokes & Co.

Nasser Hussain has suggested that England may need to make a crucial change if all-rounder Moeen Ali is unable to play in the second Ashes Test due to a finger injury. Hussain believes that England should consider selecting an additional fast bowler if the pitch and weather conditions at Lord's permit.

Moeen, who came out of retirement to strengthen England's spin options for the Ashes series, suffered injury during the first match at Edgbaston. While teenage spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to the squad as a spinning cover for Moeen, Hussain believes that England should opt for an extra fast bowler in the playing XI if the conditions are more favorable for pace.

“I think they need to have a look at their team a bit. Moeen Ali, his finger, that would be a gamble. I know he's got a week off and he's had this injury before in 2017. Only Moeen will know whether a week is enough for the skin to heal, or whether that would just rip it up again. He may not bowl as many overs at Lord’s. Lord’s is not a spinning paradise. Shane Warne never got a five-for there. I might play four seamers and Joe Root as your spinner, but I've not seen the pitch," Hussain said.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Marnus Labuschagne Ruled Out Of 2nd Test? Australia Coach Provides Update

Pace bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are the likely candidates to replace Moeen if England decides to rely on Root's part-time spin. Wood, known for his express pace, has a strong record against Australia, having been England's leading wicket-taker in their previous clash in 2021/22. Woakes, although having last played a Test in March 2022, has an impressive track record at Lord's, where he has taken 27 wickets at an average of 11.33 and scored 306 runs at an average of 61.2 in five Tests.

England currently trail 1-0 in the Ashes series following their dramatic two-wicket loss in the opening Test. Despite their successful run of 11 victories in 14 Tests under captain Ben Stokes, Stokes' statement after the first Test that "we are not a results-driven team" raised some eyebrows.

Image: AP