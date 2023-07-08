Ashes 2023: Ex-England Batsman Provides An Alarming Update On Ben Stokes' Fitness

England and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley. England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field first. Australia scored 263 runs in the first innings thanks to a brilliant century from Mitchell Marsh. The Australian all-rounder, who came into the playing XI in place of Cameron Green, scored 118 off 118 balls. Australia then bowled the hosts out for 237, taking a 26-run lead into the second innings.

Australia are currently 2-0 ahead in the five-match Ashes 2023 series

Australia won the 1st Test by 2 wickets and 2nd Test by 43 runs

England must win the 3rd Test in order to remain alive in the series

Atherton provides an alarming update on Ben Stokes

Concerns have been raised about the fitness of England captain Ben Stokes ahead of Day 3 in the Leeds Test match. Former cricketer turned broadcaster Michael Atherton shared that he observed Stokes limping noticeably in the car park at the end of Day 2 at Headingley. Stokes, who underwent knee surgery, has been seen limping on multiple occasions, particularly after bowling a 12-over spell at Lord's.

Despite his apparent fitness issues, Stokes played a heroic innings on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test, scoring 80 runs off 108 balls to help England recover from a poor start. Atherton acknowledged Stokes' ability to put injuries aside while playing in the heat of the moment but expressed doubts about his ability to bowl in the remainder of the series. England had a better bowling performance in Australia's second innings, taking four wickets by the end of Day 2.

3rd Ashes Test

With the match poised delicately, Atherton noted that breaking the Travis Head-Mitchell Marsh partnership quickly would be crucial for England. Assessing the pitch, Atherton mentioned signs of it starting to deteriorate, which could have an impact as the game progresses. The start of play on Day 3 was delayed because of rain. The play commenced around 5:00 PM local time but the covers had to be brought back again after only an over.

Chris Woakes has dismissed Marsh for 28 off 52 balls. Alex Carey came down to bat after Marsh's dismissal. He was welcomed to the middle with boos from England fans, who still haven't forgiven him for the contentious stumping of Jonny Bairstow. He too, did not last for long as Woakes dismissed him after just 5 runs off 14 balls.

