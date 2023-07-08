'We Can't Rely...': Moeen Ali Makes Exquisite Remark Over Captain Ben Stokes In 2023 Ashes

England hasn't really been able to compete with Australia in the first two Test matches. The visitors have displayed some brilliant gameplay over the course of the last few days, and England needs to buckle up if they are to challenge the visitors. Ben Stokes' leadership skills have paved the way for a brilliant climax in the third Test. The onus will be on the home side to reduce the deficit at Headingley.

3 things you need to know

Before the Ashes 2023, Australia defeated India in the World Test Championship final

Australia is currently leading the Ashes 2-0

Ben Stokes has been on top of his form in the long format

Moeen Ali makes a massive claim on the English captain

Ben Stokes' performances have been a major highlight of this ongoing Ashes series. The 32-year-old has had a long-lasting influence on his side and already proved himself with a brilliant 155 in the last Test at the Lord's. He followed that up with a mammoth 80 as he pulled England up from the brink of collapse.

Moeen Ali, who missed the last test, claimed other players also need to start taking responsibility as over-reliability on Ben Stokes could bring in danger for the Three Lions. As quoted by Sky Sports, Moeen said, "Ben's a brilliant player.

"He's the one player in the world who everyone will be thinking about in that situation, especially against Australia because he has done it a couple of times now."

He further added, "Whether it's a white ball or a red ball, as long as he's there you've always got a great chance of winning. It's the situations more than anything, he loves those situations, he thrives off them.

"We can't rely on him all the time. We do have dangerous players who we just need to come to the party as well as Ben. Ben's playing brilliantly but there are runs out there for other players."

Given the current scenario, England will try to get a positive outcome from this Test as they do have an upper hand as it stands.