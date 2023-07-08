Brendon McCullum Denied Entry In Headingley Ahead Of 3rd Ashes Test Vs Australia: Reports

Ashes 2023 is underway, and one of the most heated clashes of ENG vs AUS will be entering Day 3 on Saturday after Day 2 displayed a great match with both teams eyeing hard to win the historic Ashes title. On Day 2 at Stump's, Australia has a lead of 142 runs with Travis Head and Marsh alive.

3 things you need to know

Australia extended their lead by 2 in the Ashes at Lord's Stadium

Australia has failed to win the Ashes on English soil since 2001

England will be eyeing their first Ashes trophy since 2015

England's Head Coach denied entry to the 3rd Test

Reports state that before the 3rd Test match began, Brendon McCullum, the head coach of the England cricket team, was involved in an altercation at Headingley. He was denied entry by a security guard since the proper pass wasn't there. On Thursday, McCullum got into a brief argument with the security guard. In order to get inside the Yorkshire Stadium, McCullum apparently had to convince the security guard that he was who he claimed to be. Another person who was with McCullum emphasized the value of his being there for England's possibilities in the game. As the officer in charge tried to get in touch with a superior for advice, the situation temporarily came to a standstill.

What did Brendon McCullum say to the security person?

The former New Zealand captain who led his team into the final of the 2015 ICC ODI World Cup was not happy with the behaviour and treatment he got, as his crucial time to guide the team was heavily affected in a crucial match of ENG vs AUS. McCullum eventually gave up and stepped through, adding:

You'll just have to deal with it.

There was increased security for the Headingley Ashes Test due to worries about potential disturbance from Just Stop Oil activists. On the first day, two people were denied access to the Yorkshire venue. They were stopped and searched by security personnel as they attempted to enter on Thursday morning. Following the finding of Just Stop Oil t-shirts worn underneath their coats and suspicious baggage, they were barred from entering the ground. Due to recent protests at various athletic events, Headingley had been on extremely high alert. Protesters disrupted play at Wimbledon and Lord's Test recently, and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield saw similar disturbances in April.