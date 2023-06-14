Ashes 2023: Former England Captain Picks His Favourite Side Ahead Of First Test

Why you're reading this: England is all set to contest against Australia in a much anticipated Ashes series which will start on June 16. The Aussies tamed down India to win the World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval. The five-match Ashes series will also kick-start the new WTC cycle.

3 things you need to know

England last won the Ashes back in 2015

Australia thrashed England 4-0 to claim the 2021-22 Ashes series

Harry Brook will mark his debut in this Ashes

Nasser Hussain provided his prediction on the eve of Ashes 2023

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain backed his home country to defeat Australia in the five-match series. The Three Lions haven't been at their best when it comes to this particular Test series as the Aussies have been dominating in the last few years. But the coach-captain pair of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have brought in a sea of changes which have been reflected in their results.

The aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach has helped them in getting results and Hussain believes this particular strategy will work well for the home side

“I can't see many draws simply because of the way England are playing, they're trying to take the draw out of the equation.

“Australia in Australia, England have got hammered. Australia in England, Australia haven't won here, won an Ashes series since 2001, but they've always been close.

“I'm going to go 3-2 to England.”

Both James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been named in the starting lineup of the first Test. There were doubts regarding Anderson's fitness, but the veteran spinner is raring to go. Hussain reiterated that this could be the Ashes for Ollie Robinson, who has been in excellent form for England.

“If you look at any cricket Ollie Robinson has played, it has been phenomenal.

“His County stats, his international stats, home, away, Dukes ball, Kookaburra ball. He just takes wickets for fun.

“If he's fit, keep an eye on Ollie Robinson. He has really burst on the scene. Doesn't go for many runs, is accurate and bowls a good length for England.”