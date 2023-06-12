England Captain Ben Stokes Fires Warning At World Champions Australia Ahead Of Ashes 2023

Why you're reading this: Australia on Sunday defeated India to win their maiden World Test Championship title at the Oval in England. Australia won the summit finale by a whopping 209 runs thanks to some brilliant performances from Travis Head, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, and Scott Boland. Australia is now slated to play a highly-anticipated five-match Ashes series against England starting June 16. England captain Ben Stokes has issued a warning to Australia ahead of the series.

3 things you need to know

England are going to host the 2023 edition of the Ashes

The 2021/22 Ashes series was won by Australia at home

England have not won the Ashes series in more than 8 years

Ben Stokes fires warning shot at Australia ahead of Ashes 2023

Ben Stokes said that his England team is going to play without fear and will hold nothing back. Stokes added that they are going to make some memories and hoped to bring back the urn to England.

"I promise you: We’re going to play without fear. We’re going to hold nothing back. And we’re going to make some memories. Hopefully, the result is that we take the urn back, but the most important thing is that — whatever happens — you will be entertained," Stokes said in The Players' Tribune.

Stokes himself has been grappling with a knee injury, which prevented him from bowling during the recently concluded Test match against Ireland. Expressing frustration at being unable to fulfill his role as the fourth pace option, he did mention that his recovery is progressing in a positive route.

What happened in Ashes 2021/22?

In the 2021/22 Ashes series, Australia entered as the defending champions after their victory in 2017-18 and a drawn series in 2019. The tournament was also a part of the inaugural World Test Championship cycle. Australia successfully retained the Ashes by triumphing in the first three Test matches. The fourth Test concluded in a draw, but Australia sealed the series with a convincing 146-run victory in the fifth Test, resulting in a 4-0 win overall. Travis Head was awarded the Player of the Series accolade for his outstanding run-scoring performance.

