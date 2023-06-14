Ashes 2023: England Announces Playing XI For First Test Vs Australia, Moeen Ali Returns

Why you're reading this: England is all set to host Australia for the highly anticipated five-match Ashes series, starting June 16. England has not won the prestigious red-ball series since 2015 and will be anticipating bringing back the urn home, this time around with their newly developed ability to play bazball cricket under the leadership of head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Ahead of the first Ashes match, the Three Lions have unveiled their playing XI.

3 things you need to know

Australia will come into the 2023 Ashes on the back of the WTC final win against India.

Playing at home, Australia defeated England to win the 2021-22 Ashes series 4-0.

The first match of the upcoming Ashes series will commence on June 16 at Edgbaston.

England's Playing XI for the First Ashes Test

The England Men's Team has announced their Playing XI for the first Ashes Test against Australia, comprising a combination of experienced players and promising talents. Opening the batting will be Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, both capable of providing a solid foundation at the top. Ollie Pope, known for his elegant stroke play, takes on a crucial role in the middle order alongside the dependable Joe Root, who brings his exceptional batting skills and leadership as the team's former captain. Harry Brook, a talented young batsman, adds further depth to the lineup.

In terms of all-around capabilities and leadership, Ben Stokes assumes the captaincy duties and is a dynamic force in the team. With his explosive batting and wicket-taking ability, Stokes brings immense value to the side. The experienced campaigner Jonny Bairstow, known for his adaptability across batting positions, offers stability and versatility to the lineup. Moeen Ali, an accomplished all-rounder, brings his spin bowling prowess and batting prowess to the team's balance.

England's bowling attack boasts the expertise of Stuart Broad, who has proven his ability to trouble the Australian batsmen with his accuracy and swing. Ollie Robinson, a rising star in English cricket, showcases his seam-bowling skills to complement the attack. Finally, the legendary duo of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad brings their wealth of experience and exceptional bowling talent to challenge the Australian batsmen and exploit any weaknesses.

1. Ben Duckett

2. Zak Crawley

3. Ollie Pope

4. Joe Root

5. Harry Brook

6. Ben Stokes (c)

7. Jonny Bairstow

8. Moeen Ali

9. Stuart Broad

10. Ollie Robinson

11. Jimmy Anderson

Image: AP