Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon Sends Warning To Ben Stokes And Co.

Nathan Lyon seems to be pretty confident ahead of the Ashes which is scheduled to take place next month. The off-spinner has been spearheading the spin challenge for the Aussies and is expected to play a pivotal part in the Test series. Lyon will also set to

England have been the team to beat this time around. The Three Lions have had a selection headache as the likes of Jofra Archer and James Anderson have been carrying injuries. Although Anderson's presence in the five-match Test series is still viable, Archer has been ruled out for the entire summer.

Nathan Lyon makes a massive claim on Ashes

If this present situation persists the Aussies might have a golden opportunity to pose a serious threat to Australia's Test credentials. Lyon is confident of cruising to a 5-0 lead in the Ashes.

He said, "I do believe we can win 5-0, for sure. 100 per cent. There you go, there’s your headline. I’ve never gone into any game thinking that we’re never going to compete well and win the game. I know it’s a headline for you guys, but in my opinion and my view, every game I play for Australia, I’m going out there to win it.

"I’m confident heading over there. I think our squad should be really proud of the work that we’ve done over the last 24 months. I think it’s been an incredible journey and something that we should be really proud of.

"I know I’m going to get a lot of feedback from the English fans … positive, negative, whatever it may be. That’s totally OK. At the end of the day, we’re going out there and we’re playing professional sport. Hopefully they are going to be sold out and there’ll be a lot of loud crowds. The best thing we can do is go out there and perform well and silence the crowd."

Australia's squad for the WTC final and Ashes

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner