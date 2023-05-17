'It's Frustrating': English Pacer James Anderson Addresses Concerns Around His Fitness

James Anderson is expected to spearhead England's bowling department when the Three Lions take on Australia in the Ashes next month. The player recently sprained his groin while playing a County match for Lancashire against Somerset. The veteran pacer has now offered a fresh update on his injury issues.

With Jofra Archer set for a lengthy injury spell, England would rely a lot on the Anderson-Stuart Broad duo against their archrival Australia. In a major boost, Anderson has been named in the squad of the one-off Test Ireland and the 40-year-old now assured that he is not worried about his injury at all.

James Anderson provides a huge update on his injury

As quoted by BBC Anderson said, "I'm not worried about it.

"It's obviously not great getting injured but it's probably the best outcome for what it is, because it's a low-grade thing and I think in a couple of weeks I'll be back to full fitness.

"It's frustrating because you always want to feel good and get enough bowling in before a series and you want to be fresh, so it's now about trying to plan the best route through this summer."

James Anderson is confident about being fit for the #Ashes 💪



More 👉 https://t.co/GylYitnCWr pic.twitter.com/39WURmONtg — ICC (@ICC) May 17, 2023

The England pacer needs 24 wickets more to dethrone Shane Warne from the second place on the list of top wicket-takers in Test cricket. He further insisted he is not rushing things as he doesn't want to complicate things ahead of the Ashes.

"I felt like I needed to play this game so it's not ideal, but I'm not stressed about it.

"I'm just taking it day by day and seeing how it goes because obviously I don't want to risk anything by making it worse.

"I'm more confident I can get this one right [than in 2019] and give the Ashes a right good crack."

England's squad for the Ireland Test

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.