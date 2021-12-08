Ashes: Ashwin Lauds Australia's 'bowling Captain' Cummins; '5 Wickets On Captaincy Debut'

Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Wednesday scripted history as he became the first bowler in more than 39 years to pick a five-wicket-haul as captain in an Ashes series. Bob Willis was the last player captain to pick a 5-wicket-haul in an Ashes Test. Cummins achieved the feat while playing in the first Ashes Test match against England at The Gabba. This was also Cummins's first game as full-time captain of the Australian Test side. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned to social media to laud Cummins for achieving the rare feat. "A bowling captain has picked up a 5 for on captaincy debut! Well done @patcummins30," Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

Cummins is only the second Australian bowler after George Giffen to register a five-wicket-haul in debut Test as captain. Giffen had set the record in 1984. Imran Khan (1982), Charles Aubrey Smith (1889) are the other bowlers who have picked a five-for in their first Test as captain.

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test

Coming back to the Ashes, England are in serious trouble, having bowled out for just 147 runs in 50.1 over. Mitchell Starc provided an early breakthrough this morning claiming England opener Rory Burns's early dismissal. Starc dismissed Burns for a golden duck off his very first ball of the innings. After Starc, Josh Hazlewood joined the party by claiming two consecutive wickets of Dawid Malan and England skipper Joe Root for 6 and 0 runs, respectively.

Before the lunch break, Cummins also grabbed a wicket as he dismissed Ben Stokes to put the home side ahead in the match. Cummins struck again after the lunch as he removed Haseeb Hameed for 25 off 75 balls. Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler looked good for England but couldn't put up a big partnership and were dismissed for 35 and 39 runs, respectively by Cameron Green and Starc. Cummins came back into the attack and picked three wickets to help Australia bowl England out for a low total of 147 runs. The play on Day 1 has been abandoned due to a wet outfield. Australia will start their first innings on Thursday.

