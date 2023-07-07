Ashes: Bairstow Strokes Another Controversy, Gets Into War Of Words With Smith - WATCH

England and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test match at Headingley. Australia has won the first two games and is presently 2-0 ahead in the five-match series. On Day 2 of the third Test match on Friday, Australia bowled England out for 237 runs after posting a total of 263 in their first innings. With this, Australia took a 26-run lead into the second innings.

Smith gets into a war of words with Bairstow

Australian batsman Steve Smith got dismissed for 2 off 9 balls by Moeen Ali in the third innings of the match. It was Moeen's 200th wicket in Test cricket for England. Meanwhile, Smith got involved in an altercation with Jonny Bairstow. The England wicket-keeper appeared to have words with Smith, who looked unhappy with what was said and gave it back to Bairstow. "Cheers, see you later, Smudge," Bairstow told Smith according to commentator Nasser Hussain.

"See ya, Smudge!" 👋



"What was that, mate?!? HEY!" 😠



Jonny Bairstow getting in Steve Smith's head 👀 pic.twitter.com/PyTKFuaC4s — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 7, 2023

This is not the first controversy Bairstow has attracted in the ongoing Ashes series. Earlier in the second Test match at Lord's, Bairstow was dismissed in a contentious manner by Alex Carey. After ducking a delivery off Cameron Green's bowling in the final innings, Bairstow set off the crease, assuming the ball to be dead. However, Carey cashed in on the opportunity and stumped Bairstow for leaving the crease early. The TV umpire judged it out and Bairstow had to depart for 10.

Ashes 2023, 3rd Test

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first at Headingley. Australia lost its top order early before Mitchell Marsh smashed a quick-fire century. Australia posted 263 runs. England then came into bat and suffered yet another collapse. Australia bowled the England players out for 237 runs. Pat Cummins picked up his first five-wicket haul in England, helping Australia take the upper hand.

