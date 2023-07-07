Rugby Stars In Australia Ridicule Jonny Bairstow's Lord's Dismissal During Match- WATCH

The ongoing Ashes 2023 series between arch-rivals Australia and England has been marred by allegations of cheating and unsportsmanlike conduct. The controversy erupted following the stumping incident involving Jonny Bairstow, which occurred during the final innings of the second Test at Lord's. England, who suffered a narrow 43-run defeat, voiced their displeasure and accused the Australian team, led by Pat Cummins, of undermining the integrity of the game.

3 things you need to know

England and Australia are currently playing the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

Australia are presently 2-0 ahead in the five-match contest

England must win the 3rd Test to stay alive in the Ashes series

Also Read: After Lord's Debacle, Jonny Bairstow Commits Another Massive Blunder In Ashes - WATCH

Australian rugby team brutally trolls Jonny Bairstow

The controversy that recently engulfed cricket has now spilled over into rugby league, as the Canberra Raiders, an Australian NRL team, taunted the England team regarding the stumping incident involving Jonny Bairstow.

Following Bairstow's contentious dismissal on the final day of the second Test at Lord's, where he ducked a bouncer from Cameron Green, marked his ground, and then walked forward to speak with his batting partner Ben Stokes. Alex Carey took advantage and threw the ball at the stumps, resulting in Bairstow being run out, although it was officially classified as a stumping. This incident has reignited the ongoing debate between strictly adhering to the laws of the game and playing in the right spirit.

To mock the incident, the players of the Canberra Raiders used the corner flag as makeshift stumps during a match, with the ball being bowled towards Elliott Whitehead, who played the role of Bairstow, while Jordan Rapana bowled the football. As the ball passed through to wicketkeeper Zac Woolford, mimicking Carey's actions, "Bairstow" wandered away from his crease and was subsequently stumped, leading to exuberant celebrations among the players. The Raiders shared a clip of this moment on Twitter, labeling it as "one of the all-time try celebrations."

One of the all time try celebrations 🏏#WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/UMb4ltdbBY — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) July 7, 2023

Also Read: Australia And England Reload Bowling Attacks For 3rd Ashes Test At Bairstow’s Home Ground

Jonny Bairstow's dismissal is the talks of the sports world now

While Bairstow's dismissal was deemed legal according to the rules, England contended that Australia took advantage of a situation where the batsman was not attempting a run, thereby violating the spirit of fair play. In response, the Australian team highlighted instances in the past where England had engaged in similar tactics.

Image: Twitter/CanberraRaiders