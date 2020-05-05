Ashish Nehra Calls Virat Kohli 'impulsive' Captain Who Is A 'work In Progress'

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. His ability to adapt to different forms of the game and his sheer consistency in scoring runs speaks volumes about his character and style of play. After Sachin Tendulkar's retirement, there was a huge void that was left in the Indian team but Virat Kohli has been highly successful in filling that void.

While Virat Kohli's batting has been lauded by cricket pundits all over the world, the same cannot be said about his captaincy as time and again, his tactics and attitude have garnered a lot of criticism. Virat Kohli took over the captaincy of the Indian Test team back in 2014-15 after MS Dhoni announced his shock retirement from the longest format. He also started captaining India in the limited-overs format in 2017 when MS Dhoni decided to step down from the captaincy.

Ashish Nehra calls Virat Kohli an 'impulsive captain'

While India have taken huge strides under the leadership of Virat Kohli by consistently winning across formats, they have frequently stumbled in the knockouts at the ICC events. Virat Kohli is often a subject of criticism for his inconsistent team selection and his tactics on the field.

However, former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra feels that Virat Kohli is still a work in progress when it comes to captaincy. Ashish Nehra was in conversation with Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel where he acknowledged that Virat Kohli needs no introduction as a player as his career graph tells the entire story.

Ashish Nehra added that Virat Kohli is an impulsive captain. Ashish Nehra, who has previously played for the likes of CSK in the IPL, opined that RCB captain Virat Kohli should continue to be aggressive on the field but also advised him to be meticulous in decision making. On the other hand, Nehra finds MS Dhoni to be a 'calculative' captain.

Many critics believe that while Virat Kohli the Test captain has evolved, his ODI and T20I captaincy isn't the same as he was often seen relying on MS Dhoni for advice and in fact, even setting fields while he fielded in the deep during the death overs of a game.

Virat Kohli was also criticized for India's tactics during the World Cup 2019 semi-final, which they lost to New Zealand as Dinesh Karthik was promoted ahead of MS Dhoni in the batting order.

IMAGE COURTESY: ASHISH NEHRA INSTAGRAM