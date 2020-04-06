MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma 'most Passionate' IPL Captains Ever: Ashish Nehra

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra was a part of many memorable Indian wins during his glorious cricketing career spanning from 1999 to 2017. Ashish Nehra is also remembered for his comeback into the Indian team at the fag end of his career. The left-arm pacer was also known for his gimmicks on and off the field.

MS Dhoni is overly passionate when it comes to CSK: Ashish Nehra

In an interview with The Times of India, Ashish Nehra has voiced his opinion on the best captains in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashish Nehra feels MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the two best IPL captains as they are passionate about their jobs and the teams they represent. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is the most successful IPL franchise with four titles to their name and are closely followed by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings with three titles to their name.

Ashish Nehra said that there have been suggestions recently that MS Dhoni is overly passionate when it comes to CSK. Ashish Nehra added that MS Dhoni is very passionate about CSK but that doesn’t mean he is any less passionate when playing for India. Aashish Nehra further said that it’s a good thing that an IPL captain is so attached to his franchise and added that MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the two best captains in IPL because they are concerned about their jobs.

There are a lot of questions hovering over MS Dhoni's future in international cricket. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the conclusion of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback to cricket with IPL 2020, which was scheduled to start on March 29. But the tournament was postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IMAGE COURTESY: RUSHMA NEHRA INSTAGRAM