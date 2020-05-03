Mandeep Singh Hails RCB Luminaries Virat & ABD; Terms Experience With Them As 'phenomenal'

Indian cricketer Mandeep Singh recalled his time at the IPL franchise RCB and termed his experience with skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers as ‘phenomenal’. Mandeep made his RCB debut under Virat Kohli's captaincy in IPL 2015 and made 157 runs from 14 matches in that season.

Praising Virat Kohli for his intensity and the amount of hard work he puts in during his match-preparation, Mandeep in an interview with a leading news daily said that one thing that he learnt from Virat is that it is not necessary to hit only sixes in T20 cricket. Mandeep also recalled the advice that AB de Villiers gave him where the former South African captain had asked him to not only learn from Virat’s technique but also take his insatiable hunger for runs.

Virat Kohli has been part of the RCB side since the IPL inaugural in 2008. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers joined RCB in IPL 2011 and the two cricketers have remained a mainstay of their batting order since then.

Kane Williamson hails Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Kane Williamson praised Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli for his “hunger to dominate” in all forms of international cricket. Williamson further stated that Kohli is good to watch and play against and he has set the bar high when it comes to batting standards. The Black Caps skipper also praised the highly-decorated South African veteran AB de Villiers.

Williamson said that while ABD has retired from international cricket, he is “right up there” in terms of special players. Speaking of AB de Villiers' retirement, the cricketer is currently contemplating a return to international cricket in time for the 2020 T20 World Cup after reported talks with Cricket South Africa.

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise and the IPL 2020 season has been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

