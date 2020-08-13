Ashish Nehra Credits CSK Captain MS Dhoni For Motivating Him To Play In 2011 World Cup

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra was part of the MS Dhoni battalion that lifted the 2011 World Cup in front of their home crowd. Apparently, the cricketer was contemplating retirement from the sport ahead of the 2011 quadrennial event because he felt he was not at his fittest, being very prone to injuries. Ashish Nehra’s 18-year international journey (1999-2017) with Indian cricket was marred with injuries and some unwanted breaks, as he represented his national side in only 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is.

Also Read | Ashish Nehra Reveals How MS Dhoni The 'captain' Interacted With Players Off The Field

“MS Dhoni told me to hang in there for another two-three weeks” – Ashish Nehra

While speaking on Wisden’s Greatest Rivalry Podcast, Ashish Nehra revealed that MS Dhoni helped him to “hang in there” right before the 2011 World Cup in India. Nehra added that the then Indian captain told him to stay with the physio and wait for another two or three weeks to see how he will be feeling then. MS Dhoni’s advice worked as the pacer went on to play three matches for India in the 2011 World Cup, including the high-octane semi-final clash against Pakistan.

Ashish Nehra and MS Dhoni in CSK

Apart from representing the national side under MS Dhoni, Ashish Nehra also played alongside the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The pacer was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise ahead of the 2014 season. Nehra then remained associated with the MS Dhoni-led side till 2015.

Also Read | This Day In 2005: Sourav Ganguly's Decision That Changed MS Dhoni's Fate; Read The Reveal

Ashish Nehra before MS Dhoni in 2011 World Cup and an overall career roundup

Before playing under MS Dhoni and becoming a member of a triumphant 2011 World Cup line-up, Ashish Nehra mostly played under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. He made his international debut in 1999 but only became a regular feature of the Indian ODI set-up in 2001. Ashish Nehra then played the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, where Sourav Ganguly led the ‘Men in Blue’ to a runners-up campaign. The pacer then brought curtains to his career in 2017 with a T20I against New Zealand in front of his home crowd in Delhi, as he capped off his Team India journey with 235 international wickets across formats.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Blends Sourav Ganguly And Rahul Dravid's Styles Of Captaincy: Lalchand Rajput

Also Read | MS Dhoni 'fan' MSK Prasad Claims To Be Waiting For CSK Captain's Return In IPL 2020

Image credits: PTI