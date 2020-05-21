MS Dhoni 'fan' MSK Prasad Claims To Be Waiting For CSK Captain's Return In IPL 2020

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket ever since India’s shocking defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. The veteran cricketer was slated to reprise his leadership role for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While MS Dhoni’s return was one of the most talked-about prospects of IPL 2020, the Ranchi-born player will have to wait for his comeback as the much-awaited tournament has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MSK Prasad eager to see CSK star MS Dhoni in action

Former chief selector MSK Prasad was recently involved in an interview with Rediff.com. In the interview, the former wicketkeeper claimed himself to be a fan of MS Dhoni. When asked about his views on MS Dhoni’s comeback in IPL 2020, MSK Prasad said that he wants to see the veteran Indian cricketer in action again. He later said that due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and India lockdown situation, he will now wait until the IPL 2020 gets organised.

IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni comeback factor

While MS Dhoni has remained away from the game since July 2019, many former and active cricketers alike have voiced their opinion regarding the veteran’s return. Many experts believe that a good IPL 2020 outing by Dhoni would bring him in contention for India’s T20 World Cup squad in Australia later this year. Former opener Kris Srikkanth also believes that without the IPL 2020, the CSK skipper’s return to Team India will become a bit difficult, a view which is also shared by MS Dhoni's former teammates Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra. Moreover, India head coach Ravi Shastri himself stated in January that MS Dhoni’s return to international cricket will depend on his performance in the IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by CSK. The right-handed batsman was retained for ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million) by the franchise. MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles ever since the tournament inaugurated in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

