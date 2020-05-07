Ashish Nehra Reveals How MS Dhoni The 'captain' Interacted With Players Off The Field

Ashish Nehra made a huge statement on MS Dhoni during his captaincy. Both Dhoni and Nehra have played together for India as well as the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. The duo was a part of the Men In Blue's glorious World Cup 2011 triumph at the Wankhede Stadium where India won the coveted trophy for the second time after a long wait of 28 years. Meanwhile, the veteran bowler has revealed how Mahendra Singh Dhoni interacts with the players and guides them off the field.

'That is not the case': Ashish Nehra

During a recent interaction with his former Indian team-mate Aakash Chopra on his show named 'Akash Vani', Nehra went on to say everyone thinks that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper does not talk too much which is not the case. The former medium-pacer then went on to mention that the ex-skipper's room would remain open after the matches at night and anyone could walk inside, order food and discuss cricket. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that whether it was the national team or CSK, Dhoni would pass on the message on what he thinks a player needs to do during a conversation and that would be enough for the players to get the drift.

MSD has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since India's semi-final ouster from World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in July last year. He was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

Harbhajan Singh on MS Dhoni 'being a very shy guy'

While speaking to sports producer Rupha Ramani during an Instagram live session for Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan Singh said that MS Dhoni didn't talk much or hang out with the rest of his teammates on overseas tours. The spinner claimed that Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and himself used to spend time together during overseas tours as they played a lot of cricket with each other. The veteran spinner added that after the 2008 series happened, the Test match in Sydney got everyone together in the Indian team. Harbhajan Singh believed that from that time onwards, MS Dhoni started opening up a bit and started sitting with them.

