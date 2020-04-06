Ashish Nehra Recollects MS Dhoni's 148 Against Pak; Says 'It Was Like MS Had Tasted Blood'

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra heaped praise on former skipper MS Dhoni and his innings of 148 against Pakistan in Vishakhapatnam where it is believed that the Ranchi-lad announced his arrival in international cricket. Dhoni, who found it difficult to get going in the initial phase of his career, played a blistering innings in the second ODI of the series which India won. The wicketkeeper was also adjudged the player of the match for his cracker knock which comprised of 15 fours and 4 maximums.

'He tasted blood, but yearned for more'

Speaking to a leading news daily, Nehra stated that innings by MS Dhoni got the team to believe that the side could have a prolific wicketkeeper-batsman like other international sides. Nehra recollected that Dhoni did not have a great time in his initial matches but when a confident man like he gets an opportunity and cashes in then it is difficult to pull back. Nehra added that innings by MS Dhoni was like he had tasted blood but yearned for more.

The speedster even went on to say that the team lost all remaining matches in that series but they discovered 'Dhoni.' Nehra also stated that Dhoni wasn't the best-looking batsman or a sound wicketkeeper but he was the best 'wicketkeeper-batsman.'

'Not justified'

During the fourth ODI of the 2005 series against Pakistan in Ahmedabad when Nehra grabbed all the eyeballs as he was caught abusing MS Dhoni on-field for a misfield. Recollecting the incident, the speedster stated that he is not proud of his behaviour. Speaking to leading news daily, Nehra intricately remembered that he had been hit by for a six by Shahid Afridi on the previous delivery and as expected in an India-Pakistan match, the pressure was high.

He then stated that he had created a chance to dismiss Afridi which was put in vain as Dhoni dropped the catch leading to his frustration. He added that both skipper Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni were, however, fine with him after the game but admitted that his behaviour is not justified.

