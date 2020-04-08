Ashish Nehra Says Yuvraj Singh Became A Far Better Cricketer Under MS Dhoni's Captaincy

Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj Singh have played a lot of cricket together for India at the highest level. The duo has been a part of many of Team India's emphatic wins which include the historic 2011 World Cup triumph. Meanwhile, Nehra has come forward and said under whose captaincy Yuvraj has played his best cricket.

'Played well under Dhoni': Ashish Nehra

During a recent interaction on a show of the official broadcasters of the IPL, the former medium pacer went on to say that Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni as far as he has seen Yuvi's career. The veteran left-arm pacer also mentioned that the way the dashing southpaw has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards has been impeccable.

Reflecting on India's triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign, the Delhi bowler added that Yuvraj Singh had braved his sickness and played brilliantly under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Yuvi had earlier said that Sourav Ganguly was the best captain he had played under. However, according to Nehra, every player has their own choice of a favourite captain when they play for 16 years and he reckons that the star all-rounder played well under MS Dhoni.

'I don’t see anyone coming close': Ashish Nehra

During a recent interview with a daily publication, Nehra said he does not see anyone coming close to the impact that MS Dhoni has had as a wicket-keeper batsman except for Rishabh Pant. At the same time, the former medium pacer also mentioned that the southpaw reminds him a lot of Dhoni even though he is still in the early days of his cricketing journey.

The 2011 World Cup winner also added that Dinesh Karthik was an exceptional talent with sound technique. However, the former Indian skipper did what neither Dinesh Karthik or Parthiv Patel could do and that was making the most of his opportunities. The veteran left-arm medium-pacer further added that even though the World Cup-winning captain might not have been the best-looking batsman or a sound wicket-keeper, he certainly was the best wicketkeeper-batsman.

