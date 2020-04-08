David Warner Pokes Fun At Ravindra Jadeja's 'sword Celebration' In IPL Ad; Watch Video

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner believes he could cover for Indian and CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while sharing a throwback video. CSK all-rounder Jadeja is known for his 'sword celebration' after scoring a fifty or a hundred. In the video, Warner can be seen brandishing his bat like a sword for an IPL commercial last season.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Blasts Insensitive Media Reporting For Pressurizing Rishabh Pant

IPL 2020 postponed: David Warner mocks Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration

Australian batsman David Warner has been active on social media since the coronavirus lockdown has been in effect. Warner, like the rest of the world, is at home as sporting action has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. David Warner, on Wednesday, shared a throwback video of him doing a commercial shoot for SRH during the IPL last year, where the Australian opener can be seen wielding his bat like a sword. Warner asks his fans whether he can cover for CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is known for his sword celebration after reaching a batting milestone.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja Posts A Video, Urges People Not To End Up Being 'run Out' By COVID-19

IPL 2020 postponed: David Warner has his own sword celebration to show

Also Read: IPL 2020 postponed: Ex-SRH Coach Tom Moody's Favourite IPL Captain Is Incredibly NOT David Warner

IPL 2020 postponed: When will IPL 2020 start?

Fans will have to wait to see both David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja in action after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the postponement of IPL 2020. Originally slated to begin on March 29, the tournament was postponed to April 15, but with the growing number of cases of coronavirus in India, it seems unlikely that the tournament will begin as per schedule. David Warner will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL if and when that happens, while Ravindra Jadeja is expected to play a major part in the Chennai Super Kings' bid to a fourth IPL title.

Also Read: Waqar Younis Says Steve Smith & David Warner's Absence Made India's 2018 Aus Test Series Win Easier